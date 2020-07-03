Monroe County Sheriffs arrest two a man and woman following an altercation with a deputy

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriffs Office announced today that they arrested a man and a woman after a fight with a deputy that left the deputy with a laceration on the inside of his lip, and swelling around his face.

Marcus McCreary, 39 was charged with 2nd degree felony assault, and Jessica Sainz, 36, was charged with resisting arrest.

The original incident happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 28 around 2am.

Deputies pulled over a blue Ford that failed to stop at a red light in Henrietta. After they pulled the car over on 1000 Jefferson Road, McCreary and Sainz exited the vehicle.

Sainz, who was driving the vehicle entered the store, and began hitting the deputy as he was trying to arrest her. McCreary began “interfering with the arrest,” and was cursing at and attacking the deputy.

McCreary struck the officer in the face. He was eventually taken into custody.

Sainz was eventually taken into custody while she was “hiding behind the Boston Market.”

MCSO announces an arrest after a deputy was assaulted. pic.twitter.com/ZzfE9gvnz4 — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) July 3, 2020

You can read the full release here:

On Sunday June 28, 2020 at 2:02 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies observed a blue 2012 Ford Fiesta fail to stop at a red light while turning left onto Jefferson Rd at the intersection of East Henrietta Rd and Jefferson Rd in the Town of Henrietta. A deputy stopped the car in the gas station parking lot at 1000 Jefferson Road. The female driver and a male passenger both exited the vehicle and failed to comply with deputies commands to stay in the vehicle. The driver entered the store where the deputy attempted to detain her.

The female refused to comply with the deputy’s commands and began pulling away, striking and pushing the arresting deputy. The male passenger followed the deputy into the store and began interfering with the arrest of the driver. The deputy gave the male multiple commands to stay back, the male suspect was yelling obscenities at the deputy and began physically attacking the deputy inside the store.

The male suspect struck the deputy in the face multiple times, while the female suspect aided in the attack by pushing and striking the deputy. The female suspect fled the location while the deputy and the male suspect continued to fight inside the store. The male attempted to flee the store and was taken into custody by the deputy just outside of the east entrance to the store.

The female was soon located by assisting deputies, hiding behind Boston Market.

The arresting deputy suffered a laceration to the inside of his lip, bruising, pain and swelling to his face, as well as pain and swelling to his right knee, as a result of the altercation.

MCSO deputies charged Marcus McCreary, 39, Gates with: Assault 2nd (Class-D Felony), Obstructing Governmental Administration (Class-A Misdemeanor) and Resisting Arrest (Class-A Misdemeanor). McCreary was transported to Henrietta Town Court for arraignment. The on-call district attorney suggested bail in the amount of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond. McCreary was released by the judge on his own recognizance.

MCSO deputies also charged Jessica Sainz, 26, Rochester, with: Obstructing Governmental

Administration (Class-A Misdemeanor) and Resisting Arrest (Class-A Misdemeanor). Sainz was released on an appearance ticket.