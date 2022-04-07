ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County jury convicted 36-year-old James Moore on three counts of first-degree sex abuse, and second-degree escape for three separate incidents of sexual abuse of a child less than 13-years-old.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say the incidents occurred between April 1, 2021, and June 3, 2021.

“James Moore preyed upon a child who was known to him,” said Assistant District Attorney Hillary Langdon. “Today’s conviction is the result of the courage and strength of the young victim and the support from her family following these traumatic events. It is because of the willingness of the survivor and her family to come forward that James Moore is unable to hurt another child. Thank you to the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Child Protective Services, and URMC’s REACH Clinic for helping to secure this verdict.”

“Physical and sexual child abuse occurs in our community every day and often goes unreported,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Thankfully, this young survivor and her family reported her abuse and James Moore now faces a sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections. If you know or suspect a child may be in danger, I urge you to call law enforcement or Bivona Child Advocacy Center.”

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.

Officials from the district attorney’s office confirmed to News Thursday that Moore was previously arrested for a robbery at a Canandaigua jewelry store in 2018 where he pretended to be a federal law enforcement officer.