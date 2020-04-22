Monroe County Jail deputy hospitalized, 6 others injured after ‘ambush’ by inmate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office suffered serious injuries following an ambush by an inmate at the Monroe County Jail Thursday, authorities say.

Officials say 20-year-old Keniuel Sweet of Rochester attacked the deputy at the jail. Officials say several other deputies intervened, but the injured deputy was still taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what authorities describe as “serious injuries” sustained in the ambush.

Officials say Sweet was then moved to a spot for violent offenders where he attacked deputies again. Officials say in total, seven deputies were injured.

Sweet, who was arrested by Rochester police earlier this month on charges of robbery, attempted grand larceny, and false personation, is now also facing seven counts of second degree assault, officials say.

“I appreciate the work these jail deputies do every day in their environment; out of sight is not out of mind,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter in a press release. “We are grateful to the deputies who immediately came to the aid of their fellow deputy.”