SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities have identified Stephen Kneeland of Lockport as the victim to a fatal crash on Route 104, North of Spencerport Sunday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located a Ford F-150 that had struck a Nissan Pathfinder on West Ridge Road in Parma on Sunday, March 20.

Officials say Kneeland was the driver behind the wheel of the Nissan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Jacobs, a 34-year-old man from North Carolina was charged with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter in connection to the crash. He is currently held on a $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond in Parma.

