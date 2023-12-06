ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of raping and murdering a girl in 1984, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

County DA Sandra Doorley told News 8 that a mistrial was declared in the case of Timothy Williams due to jury misconduct and that a new trial is set to begin on Monday.

Williams was accused of murder and rape after 14-year-old Wendy Jerome left her Denver Street home in 1984 and did not return. A body was found on Webster Avenue. Investigators said Jerome put a fight with the suspect.

Williams was identified as the suspect in 2020 after investigators used familial DNA testing on DNA obtained during the autopsy. He was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder.

