Mississippi man going to prison for illegally selling guns in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Mississippi man was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally selling guns in Rochester, federal officials announced Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 30-year-old Raymond Hardy of Greenville, Mississippi was sentenced following a conviction of dealing firearms without a license.

Authorities say during the spring and summer of 2020, Hardy was a member of a firearms trafficking organization that brought guns from Mississippi to Rochester. Officials say the guns were obtained from licensed retailers and then resold at prices well above market value on Rochester streets.

Prosecutors say on at least one occasion, Hardy and others unlawfully sold these guns out of a tent set up in a backyard on Jewel Street.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rochester police executed a search warrant on July 3, 2020 on a vehicle that Hardy and two co-defendants were riding in. In that search, officers recovered seven firearms, extended magazines, and ammunition.

Co-defendants Jahbri Shelton and Hakeem Miller were previously convicted and sentenced to serve 12 months and 30 months in prison respectively.