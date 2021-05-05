Missing NJ college student’s body found in Brooklyn after months-long search: officials

MADISON, N.J. — The body of a Nepalese college student who’d been missing from his New Jersey campus for months has been found, Morris County prosecutors said.

Ajay Sah, 22, was reported missing Jan. 22 from the campus of Drew University in Madison, where he was a junior and a residence assistant. He’d last been seen on campus, but it was confirmed he traveled by NJ Transit train to Penn Station in Manhattan in the early morning hours of Jan. 20. He was seen traveling alone and carrying a backpack. Investigators lacked additional evidence, Acting County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Sah’s backpack was eventually discovered by a citizen in the Jersey Shore town of Sea Bright, over 50 miles from campus, and turned over to authorities in late April.

On March 9, an unidentified body was found in the Anchorage Channel in Brooklyn. Unable to confirm identification at first, the NYPD contacted officials in Morris County on April 25. After detectives conferred, the body was deemed to be Sah’s by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner through the use of x-ray analysis.

“The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office extends its condolences to the Sah family for their loss,” said Carroll in a statement. “The circumstances of this disappearance were challenging, however, were investigated thoroughly by the MCPO, Madison Police Department and its law enforcement partners. We appreciate all of the hard work put into tracing Mr. Sah’s movements.

Carroll thanked the university for its full cooperation in the investigation and noted that they’d established grief counseling services for friends of Sah.

“We pray the Sah family finds closure following the tragic loss of their family member,” Carroll added. “I’d also like to thank the public for its help in getting the word out about this missing person.”