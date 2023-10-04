MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police released more information about the arrest of the man who they say kidnapped 9-year-old Charlotte Sena. They said that they tracked Craig Ross Jr., 46, to a trailer in Milton, where they found the girl inside a cabinet.

Police said that there was a confrontation before Ross was taken into custody. In fact, the mugshot released by law enforcement shows a spot of blood on top of his head.

Ross was arraigned on Tuesday morning at Milton Town Court. He is being held without bail at Saratoga County Correctional Facility on a felony charge of first-degree kidnapping.

The felony complaint NEWS10 obtained from the court alleged that Ross abducted Charlotte and wrote a ransom letter demanding payment in exchange for her return.

Neighbors at Ross’s home in Porters Corners did not want to go on camera. They said that he moved to his mother’s property in Milton in the summer. Every neighbor who spoke with NEWS10’s James De La Fuente said that he moved for health reasons.

Those neighbors also said that Ross was a quiet man who kept mostly to himself. One neighbor said that when they would wave to him, Ross would not acknowledge the greeting.