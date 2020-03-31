Michigan Supreme Court allows “duress defense” for a woman whose boyfriend stabbed victim 91 times

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Michigan Supreme Court allows “duress defense” for a woman whose boyfriend stabbed victim 91 times

Crime

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:
Oral arguments in People of MI v Tiffany Reichard Credit: Michigan Supreme Court

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The highest court in the state sent Tiffany Reichard’s case back for trial.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion agreed with the defense that duress can be used as a defense to murder in any form.

The trial court granted the defendant’s pretrial motion to raise duress as a defense to murder. The appeals court said she could not and now the Michigan Supreme Court agreed.

She is awaiting trial in Jackson County for open murder. The prosecution alleges that the defendant assisted her boyfriend in an armed robbery and abetting her boyfriend who fatally stabbed Matt Cramton.

Michael Beatty, Reichard’s boyfriend, was sentenced to life in prison for killing Matthew Cramton in 2017.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss