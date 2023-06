ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Medina man was arrested Monday for sex crimes against children, according to New York State Police.

NYSP charged 29-year-old Fnu Raine after an investigation in the town of Shelby determined Raine possessed child pornography.

According to police, Raine is charged with 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Raine was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to the Town of Shelby Court in August.