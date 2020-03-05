MCSO warns of imposter posing as deputy on phone scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam that could cost people money. They said in a statement Wednesday night that an individual is identifying themselves over the phone as a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy.

The imposter then explains to whoever picks up the call that they have an open case, and gives the individual the option to either be booked on charges or pay a fine — in gift cards.

The imposter will say that failure to pay will result in an arrest warrant.

The MCSO warns that any legitimate law enforcement agency would not demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public.

They offered a few tips on how to avoid falling victim to this scam:

Be wary of answering phone calls from unknown numbers

Don’t send money or gift cards to anybody you don’t personally know and trust

Never give out your personal information to individuals you don’t know

The MCSO asks anyone who receives one of these calls similar to the one described to report it immediately.