ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local law enforcement responded to Governor Hochul’s push to increase efforts to combat organized retail crime throughout the state.

Much of what the governor discussed in her proposals included the launch of a joint operation between federal, state, and local law enforcement. She also announced a new state police unit to focus on addressing organized retail theft.

Sergeant David Bolton of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says this is something that MCSO has been doing.

Last year, MCSO ran four “retail details” between last summer through the end of the year, which yielded results. Multiple stolen cars were recovered and 117 arrests were made just for larcenies. 92 more arrests under active warrants and about $30,000 in stolen property.

Sgt. Bolton explains that these types of details are very labor-intensive, requiring somewhere between 20 to 25 officers. He adds resources and partnerships always help, but feels this may not be enough to get to the root of curbing the issue.

Many of the arrests in these incidents qualify for just an appearance ticket. He told News 8 that when following up with the 117 arrests made, over half did not show up to court, effectively initiating a warrant for them.

“Those warrants would be put out, they would be picked up on the warrants and because the underlying charge was a bailable offense, they get another appearance ticket that they don’t show up on and it’s a never-ending cycle,” said Sgt. Bolton. “So if I were looking at a plan to help reduce retail theft, I would look at that repeat offender status, I would look at things you can do to stop people who we catch from reoffending. I’ll tell you on four of the details we ran — two times we caught people more than three times during that detail.”

Sgt. Bolton also said one person they arrested was an opioid addict who lost her life before making it to court for her appearance ticket. He added jail is designed to help people battling addiction and other similar services.

The governor also proposed helping business owners alleviate some expenses for additional security costs through a tax credit and is promising to work with the state legislature to strengthen penalties for assaulting a retail worker or aiding in the sale of stolen goods online.