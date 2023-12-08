ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for four teenagers who stole a vehicle from Chili Avenue Friday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to Chili Avenue Wegmans for the report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim, a female in her 50s, was confronted by a group of suspects who forcibly stole her vehicle, threw her on the ground, and left the location in it. The vehicle is a 2010 white Toyota Corolla with NYS license plate JAU4222.

Deputies said they found it being driven erratically and with no lights on in the area of Campbell Street and Ames Street. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it immediately fled west on Route 490, which led to a chase. The suspects eventually got away.

The suspects are described as two teenage boys and two teenage boys. If you have any information, you are encouraged to call 911.