ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies are searching for a woman who is suspected to have stolen thousands of dollars worth of products from Ulta Beauty in Henrietta.

In a Twitter post, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that, on July 14, the suspect stole over $5,000 worth of products from the store. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. that evening.

The incident occurred on the same day that the Brighton Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty in Victor back in June. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 911 or email them at mcsotips@monroecounty.gov.