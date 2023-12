ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who may be connected to stolen credit cards in the area.

According to deputies, the suspect allegedly used stolen cards at different locations and on different days throughout the month of August.

MCSO released two pictures of the suspect:

(Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to email MCSO at mcsotips@monroecounty.gov