ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies are searching for people who may have information on a homicide that took place at a Winton Place restaurant last December.

In a social media post, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a least five people who were at Trio Restaurant on the morning of December 17 — the day a woman was fatally wounded inside the restaurant.

The following images were posted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office:

On that day, 28-year-old Alyssa Taylor was found in the restaurant with a gunshot wound in her torso. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on these individuals or the homicide is asked to email MCSO at mcsotips@monroecounty.gov