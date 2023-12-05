ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is taking steps to combat a rise of shoplifting incidents, many of which law enforcement attribute to organized crime, and/or fueling opioid addictions.

One such measure is the in the form of a new law aiming to deter stolen goods from ending up in pawn shops to then possibly be resold to the public.

Over the course of four separate ‘retail details’ since July, MCSO says the agency has made 117 arrests, recovered four stolen cars, and served 92 warrants. These task forces are comprised of additional patrols, intelligence from the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center to determine the locations hit hardest by shoplifting, and a comprehensive understanding of outstanding warrants.

MCSO Deputy Brendan Hurley notes amid a recent increase in shoplifting incidents, when police are able to locate the suspects, they are often in stolen cars. According to the Retail Council of NYS, in 2022, retailers lost about $4.4 billion in merchandise. And while some may believe that cost falls directly on the store, itself, or will be covered by a business insurance, MCSO says it is far greater-reaching.

“Well if insurance covers it it is going to affect all of us and most of the times the store is not going to eat that cost they are going to bring that cost onto us, the consumer, and that means higher prices, things being locked up on the shelves, more of an inconvenience for all of us,” says Deputy Hurley.

MCSO explains, often times the goods taken they’ve seen stolen are any high value item, which can include anything from food, like steak, lobster tail, etc., to things like stacks of packaged soap bars, razors, baby formula and other everyday essentials. Deputy Hurley notes, these items can be cashed quickly through various methods, whether a pawn shop, bodega or directly taken to known drug houses to fuel addictions.

He also notes, there are strings of organized crime in the region, sometimes even arresting the same person three times in just one day.

“The big common misconception is a post up of a person who stole laundry detergent and baby diapers and people assume they are taking care of their family or they’re doing it because they cant afford it they need it to take care of their family,” says Deputy Hurley, while emphasizing deputies will do whatever possible for connecting folks in real dire-need situations how to get essentials and help.

“…but what we are seeing though, is that’s not the case, these are people who are stealing to feed whatever habit they have and those goods are easily resold.”

“We, as a pawn shop, are like the front line of defense for the police department,” says Gary Palumbo, Owner of one of the largest pawn shops in the state, West Ridge Traders.

Palumbo tells News8 he has had his fair share of people attempt to resell stolen goods, but as a licensed dealer, there is a intricate process behind the business.

“We have to take a picture of the person’s license and it has to be a current license and it has to be a current picture, it can’t be something that was stored in the computer, we have to take a picture of the item that they’re pawning or selling, we have to write down the serial number and the model if there is

one and we have to take a picture of it as well,” Palumbo says.

Lastly, he notes, they must upload all of this material online to a database which helps police track items being sold at pawn stores.

“You also have to have a second hand dealers license and that’s where a lot of people are confused is that some of these places where they have been buying stolen goods on a regular basis from drug users that went out and stole them, they don’t have a pawn license, they have a second hand dealers license where they can just buy and sell things,” Palumbo adds.

At the end of October, Monroe County signed off on a new measure tightening laws covering pawn shops. Now, any pawn shop in the county can only sell up to three new, out-of-the-box items per year.

“There’s really no challenge. What it is is you’ve got to have a conscious. In other words, if that’s your intent to buy something knowing that it’s stolen and then re-sell it, you’re not a pawn broker, you’re a fence,” says Palumbo.

The new law in Monroe County also requires dealers who exceed the three new-package item limit to be subject to penalties. These rules also apply for the City of Rochester.