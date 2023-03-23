ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a police chase on West Henrietta Road ended on Wellington Avenue.

According to MCSO, a witness caught two people in masks attempting to steal vehicles from Garber Automotive. Deputies saw the suspects leaving the scene in a white SUV heading north on West Henrietta Road.

Deputies said they chased the vehicle into the city where the suspects’ vehicle hit a parked car on Wellington Avenue. The suspects then ran away from the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the chase.

MCSO is still investigating this incident and asks anyone with information on the suspects to call 911.