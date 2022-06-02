HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a shootout at Carrabba’s Italian Grill on West Henrietta Road.

Officers said that around 7:40 p.m., they responded to the report of an armed man at the restaurant. Deputies entered the restaurant and a shootout began when the man shot at the police.

No injuries were reported and deputies have the suspect in custody.

No other information has been released at this time.

