HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a shootout at Carrabba’s Italian Grill on West Henrietta Road.
Officers said that around 7:40 p.m., they responded to the report of an armed man at the restaurant. Deputies entered the restaurant and a shootout began when the man shot at the police.
No injuries were reported and deputies have the suspect in custody.
No other information has been released at this time.
