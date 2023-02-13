ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A McDonald’s in Henrietta was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee of the McDonald’s on South Winton Road told MCSO that a dark-colored sedan pulled up to the drive-thru. The employee said that one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a gun and demanded money. It’s unclear how much money was taken. MCSO said no injuries were reported.

Deputies said the sedan was last seen driving north on South Winton Road toward the expressway.

MCSO is currently investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.