ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man was arrested after a wild scene Saturday at the Delta Sonic in Henrietta, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 33-year-old Keith Dobles jumped into a man’s vehicle while he was pumping gas and attempted to drive off with the victim’s wife in the car.

MCSO then said the victim ran after the car and took out his legal handgun, yelling for Dobles to stop. Dobles allegedly struggled with the woman in the car before coming to a stop. The victim managed to open the driver’s-side door, but Dobles drove in reverse, dragging him. The car then went forward and crashed into another car. The victim got help from a witness in detaining Dobles.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident but the man who was dragged was treated at a nearby hospital.

Deputies arrested Dobles and charged him with first and second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and taken to Monroe County Jail. Further charges may be pending.