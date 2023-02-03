ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating a robbery at a M&T Bank that occurred Friday morning.

The MCSO says Friday morning just before 10:00 a.m., deputies responded to the M&T Bank at 625 Panorama Trail in the Town of Penfield for a robbery.

Witnesses saw the robber running away from the bank, according to the MCSO.

They add that MCSO technicians are processing the scene and the Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating.

