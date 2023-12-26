ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking into who spray-painted a pro-Palestine message at Highland Park.

According to deputies, they responded to the park after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon for graffiti on the stage of the Highland Bowl. The graffiti was discovered by a Monroe County Parks employee.

Investigators determined the message was spray-painted on the stage during overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday. No suspects are in custody for the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.