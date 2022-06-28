ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Chase Banks in Henrietta and Penfield are under separate investigations following recent robberies, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

This isn’t the first time the Penfield Plaza has been targeted, and local businesses are hopeful the trend doesn’t continue.

Nearby business owners said the same Chase Bank was robbed from inside about a month ago. In December 2021, the KeyBank next door was also robbed, resulting in a police chase.

As officials work to name the suspects in recent cases, they say it’s likely the two incidents are connected.

Early Sunday morning, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Penfield branch for reports that the drive-through ATM had been stolen, along with all of the cash inside.

Deputies quickly located a stolen white pick-up truck abandoned on a road next to the plaza.

The suspects, however, have yet to be named.

“There is some level of knowledge, experience, expertise, whatever you want to call it, that not anybody can do this,” Sgt. CJ Zimmerman with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ten days prior to this incident a Henrietta branch of Chase bank was also robbed in a similar fashion, with suspects stealing an ATM and loading it into a stole pick-up.

While deputies can’t confirm how much money was stolen, the machines alone cost between $50,000 to $60,000.

LeeAnn Riesenberger manages Lisa’s Liquor Barn across the street from Chase in Penfield. Looking at recent events, she said that her store may look to bolster security in the near future.

“We’ve been considering maybe putting in some extra security just to make sure we’re ready if something happens to our store,” Riesenberger said. “Never, never did we ever expect that. It’s just something to think about.”

Sgt. Zimmerman said it is likely the suspects are connected to both cases this month, meaning that it could happen again.

“Any time you have people committing crimes, you have absolutely no idea what they’re capable of and it is scary – definitely,” Sgt. Zimmerman said.

In a brief statement to News 8, a spokesperson says Chase is cooperating with local police agencies in their investigations.

Anyone with more information on the incidents is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.