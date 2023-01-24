ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday.

At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, when he was robbed by a male suspect — later identified as 21-year-old Iverson Davis — who stated he had a gun.

Davis allegedly demanded the victim’s food and money.

At 9:30 p.m. that same evening, another victim told MCSO he was delivering to the same address when he too was approached by a person who matched the description from the previous alleged robbery.

The victim told MCSO that Davis demanded money and personal property, and allegedly displayed a gun.

Following a quick investigation, MCSO said they identified Davis as a suspect. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Davis is charged with the felony robbery in the first degree. He was on parole for a previous robbery conviction also in the Town of Henrietta.

He is currently in the Monroe County Jail.