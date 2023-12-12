ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are continuing to investigate a bomb threat at the Amazon Distribution Center in Gates.

According to the Gates Police Department, they responded to the center on Manitou Road for the bomb threat in the building. After a search of the building, with assistance from the K9 unit of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, nothing suspicious was found and the center opened for operations.

The threat is currently under investigation by the Gates Police Department.

