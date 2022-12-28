ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A deputy received minor injuries after he was briefly dragged by a car fleeing the scene of larceny, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said deputies responded to a Target on Penfield Road and Fairport Nine Mile Road for two larceny suspects leaving. When one deputy arrived, the two ran off in different directions.

The deputy chased one of the individuals. The suspect got into a vehicle while the deputy was trying to arrest the suspect. After a struggle, the suspect started the car and drove away. The deputy was briefly dragged, causing him to fall to the ground.

The other fleeing suspect was arrested, according to MCSO.

The suspect’s vehicle is still outstanding. The individual is described by deputies as a white male with a gold sedan.

No further information has been released as the investigation is still ongoing.