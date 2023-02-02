SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies interrupted multiple men in the process of stealing an ATM from the Chase bank in the village of Scottsville early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO.)

On Thursday just before 3:00 a.m., the MCSO says multiple community members in Scottsville called 911, saying they saw about three or four men wearing ski masks at the Chase Bank at 1 Rochester Street.

According to the MCSO, the men were wrapping chains around the ATM and connecting them to a dark-colored pickup truck with a plow. MCSO adds that, as the men managed to remove the ATM, one of the suspects yelled that the police were there and the men fled without the ATM.

Deputies say they searched surrounding neighborhoods for the suspects and the vehicle. They add that an unoccupied vehicle was found at the intersection of Browns Rd. and Robert Quigley Dr., still running with chains attached.

After deputies went to the vehicle owner’s home, they determined the truck was stolen. According to the MCSO, technicians are processing the stolen truck and the bank for evidence. The investigation is still ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.