ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An employee of Dave and Buster’s in Henrietta was assaulted by kids while working on Monday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told that a group of around 20 kids was causing trouble at the business. After being asked to leave, the group argued with the staff and then attacked one of the employees.

MCSO said the employee was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the situation and are asking anyone with information on this attack to call 911.

