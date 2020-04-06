MCSO arrests Rochester man for airport bomb threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Rochester man on April 1 for making a bomb threat at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

On Thursday, March 19 someone called 911 and claimed that there was a bomb at the Rochester airport. MCSO responded and conducted an investigation. K9s searched the inside of the airport and deputies searched the exterior of the airport.

No devices were found, but investigators followed up on evidence and were able to arrest Jacob Ridgeway, 21, of Rochester. Ridgeway was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and Falsifying an Incident in the 1st degree — both of which are Class-D felonies.

Ridgeway was arraigned on the charges in Rochester City Court and remanded to Monroe County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or bond.