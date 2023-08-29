ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County “stolen vehicle task force” released a progress report Tuesday touting success in tracking down some of those behind the rash of car thefts in the area.

The task force first conducted details in July and since then, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office credits the task force with 14 felony arrests, seven misdemeanor arrests, 21 warrant arrests, 11 vehicle recoveries, and over 100 traffic citations.

MCSO also listed specific arrests attributed to the task force:

Task force members arrested 35-year-old Javier Davilarodriquez and 36-year-old Kayla Oakes after they recovered a stolen Nissan Rogue used in several retail thefts. They were charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Four teenagers were arrested when the task force stopped a stolen Kia, which led to them getting out of the car and running away. Two 16-year-olds were charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and a 14 and 15-year-old were charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

MCSO also says the task force helped a man on Conkey Avenue suffering from an overdose. They administered Naloxone and the man began breathing.

According to RPD’s Open Crime Data Portal, there have been over 3,000 cases of motor vehicle thefts in the City of Rochester and over 3,600 cases of larceny.

The task force consists of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester and New York State Police, along with Gates, Greece, Irondequoit and East Rochester Police, along with County Probation. The mission of the task force is to prevent vehicle thefts, recover the cars, and arrest those responsible.