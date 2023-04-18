ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men and a teen were arrested for allegedly installing a credit card skimmer onto an ATM.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that the three suspects were trying to install the device on an ESL machine on East Henrietta Road. Deputies arrested the suspects upon arrival.

Credit card skimmers are illegal card readers that would be put on ATMs or gas pumps to steal someone’s credit card information.

MCSO identified the three suspects as Radeck Bodan, 31, from the Czech Republic, Danut V. Urseiu, 30, of Romania, and a 17-year-old Romanian citizen. Deputies said Urseiu tried giving them a fake Italian ID.

The teenager was released from custody with no charges. The two men face these charges:

Urseiu was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree conspiracy, and second-degree unlawful possession of a skimmer device.

Bohdan is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree conspiracy.

Urseiu was arraigned at Henrietta Town Court before he was taken by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bohdan was released on an appearance ticket.