Former Councilman McFadden to be sentenced on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

McFadden pleaded guilty in October to felony charges, saying he was responsible for defrauding the non-profit Quads for Kids.

He previously pleaded guilty in April to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return in a separate case involving the Rochester Housing Authority.

McFadden faces up to 21 months in prison.

