Mayor Warren’s husband Timothy Granison makes court appearance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren appeared in court on Monday.

During the hearing, it was confirmed that defense attorney, John DeMarco, will be representing him. DeMarco asked for a 60 day adjournment to review the evidence.

Granison, along with five others, have been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine.

According to paperwork, the complaint alleges Grandison did a drug deal with his daughter in the car and again while driving a car registered to his wife Mayor Warren. The case has been waived to a grand jury.