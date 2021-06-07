Mayor Warren’s husband Timothy Granison, 5 others faces federal drug charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six Rochester men, including Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, are now facing federal drug charges.

The six men have been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine. Named in the complaint are:

Jason Siplin, 44

Jason Siplin, 27

Ernest Gamble, 19

Lytrice Jackson 31

Timothy Granison, 42

Dkeidron Dublin, 39

According to officials, Dublin is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life, which must be served consecutive to any penalty imposed on the drug conspiracy charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (GRANET) had been investigating a drug trafficking organization led by Jason Siplin. The investigation revealed that since at least August 2020, the drug trafficking organization was distributing large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine in the City of Rochester and the surrounding areas.

According to investigators, the drug trafficking organization included a number of members who fulfilled various roles. Siplin obtained bulk quantities of cocaine, which would then be cooked or transformed into crack cocaine by another member. The crack cocaine was then broken down into individual units and bagged for street sale. Members also staffed the drug house at 230 Glenwood Avenue.

Investigators say Siplin’s workers included his son, Jason Siplin, Jr. Gamble and Jackson, who were among a number of individuals who packaged drugs for street sale and conducted hand-to-hand drug transactions out of 230 Glenwood Avenue. The investigation determined that roughly 40 to 50 drug transactions were conducted each day out of 230 Glenwood Avenue. Investigators also believe that Siplin supplied bulk quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine to other drug dealers, including Granison, which Granison, in turn, distributed to other narcotics traffickers, including Dublin.

During the execution of the six search warrants, investigators seized more than 1 kilogram of cocaine and more than a ½ kilogram of crack cocaine.