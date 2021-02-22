Mayor Warren to make virtual court appearance in relation to alleged campaign finance violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to make a virtual court appearance on Monday for a motion hearing.

In October of 2020, Mayor Warren, along with two co-defendants, entered pleas of not guilty on two class E felony charges.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said the mayor and co-defendants Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris are facing two class E felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).

Mayor Warren has long been the focus of a New York State Board of Elections investigation into allegations of financial interactions between a political action committee that supported her re-election bid for mayor and her campaign committee.

According to 2017 expenditures of Warren’s political action committee, Warren for a Stronger Rochester PAC, $30,000 was transferred from the PAC to her committee, Friends of Lovely Warren.

Officials say the basis of this allegation is that the PAC was used to circumvent a limit set on campaign donations — the limit in 2017 was set at $8,557.

New York state has strict rules forbidding PACs and committees from coordinating. Warren’s campaign claims the money was earmarked for Friends of Lovely Warren, but was accidentally placed in the PAC account through a “PayPal error,” or a clerical mistake.

A conviction of a non-violent class E felony could result in a variety of sentences. The district attorney has said a maximum sentence would be one to four years in state prison, but there could also be probation, split sentences, or restitution in this case.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.