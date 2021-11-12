Mayor Warren declares state of emergency due to ongoing violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With less than a month until she leaves office, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren declared a state of emergency Friday due to rising violence in the city.

With three homicides on Thursday, Rochester now has 71 so far through 2021 — making it the city’s deadliest year on record.

Mayor Warren, along with City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot, released a joint statement on the city’s proclamation Friday:

“Our Rochester Police Department has been working with its local, state and federal law enforcement partners to expand their efforts to target those individuals committing violence in our city. We have also been working with the City law department to determine what emergency powers we can exercise. Today, Mayor Warren is declaring a local state of emergency to ensure additional resources are brought to bear with one clear goal: removing violent offenders from our neighborhoods.

These individuals have already committed crimes, are wanted for additional crimes and are most likely to be perpetrating the violence we’re seeing today. This action ensures we are doing all we can to remove these violent criminals from our streets.

We are grateful to Governor Hochul for agreeing to provide additional State Troopers to Rochester to actively expand this effort. This builds upon the work led by the U.S. Marshalls, RPD and the Monroe County Sheriff that began this summer.

In addition, we have asked our State and County partners for further resources to provide more mental health and violence disruption services. We must actively attack this crisis from all angles.

We also need our residents to step up and protect their neighborhoods as well. If you see something, say something, call 911 and report it. None of us can tolerate what is happening. The costs are, and have been, too great.

Lastly, as people of faith, we call upon God to watch over Rochester, bring peace to its people and give us all the strength to do what is necessary. We also pray for all those we have lost and their families. May God provide them with solace and grace.“

Lightfoot and interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith are expected to address the state of emergency declaration (full document below), as well as the recent violence, at a press conference Friday scheduled for 2 p.m. The state of emergency went into effect Friday at noon.

Back in July, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, declared a statewide disaster emergency on gun violence in a first-of-its-kind in the U.S.

“We have to get illegal guns off the streets and we have to get illegal guns out of the hands of people and we have to rebuild the community,” Cuomo said. “Treat it like a public health issue. We know how to deal with an epidemic and what we want to say is, we want to treat gun violence like we did with COVID.”

State of emergency proclamation

