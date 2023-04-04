ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans addressed the city Tuesday on the state of public safety in Rochester and the efforts made to decrease violence. The State of Emergency for gun violence will stay past this upcoming expiration date. Mayor Evans says it’s because the level of violence is too high.

Violence in the city has decreased according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans – following the state of emergency put in place in July. He says the number of shooting deaths has decreased 58% from last year. However, the city has had 10 homicides so far this year, and he’s not yet satisfied with those numbers.

“Right now, I’m extremely gratified, but I’m not yet satisfied because I want to see the numbers drop a bit more.”

Rochester Police Chief David Smith says they’re working to change that with their new pilot program coming soon.

“That’s going to involve teams who are going to respond to non-fatal shootings comprised of investigators and the district attorneys, and some other folks.”

During the year, the city has been closing down homes and businesses who don’t have a liquor license or have illegal parties that have led to incidents like these. Moving forward, the city is opening up their R-centers for youth this spring break and Dr. Shirley Green, the Commissioner for the Department of Recreation and Human Services is preparing for summer programs.

“We will have young people ages 14-21, but that’s not all. We’re also planning a summer development training for ages 12-14. These young people are not ready to have a job.”

Mayor Evans adds if you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to reach out to the city.