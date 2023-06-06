Editor’s Note: The full press conference is available for viewing in the video player above.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans and city leaders revealed a new tool for public safety in Rochester: The “report it Anonymous Reporting System” app.

According to Mayor Evans, the app is meant to be used for residents to report non-emergency crime tips to the city. He added that all reports will be completely anonymous. These tips include suspicious activity, illegal guns and weaponry, domestic violence, and fugitive activity.

Additionally, users can also upload photos and establish anonymous accounts to receive updates on a report they submitted.

Residents are told that they can either download the app or utilize the mobile website. However, Mayor Evans says this app will not replace 911.

“Now, with this tool, we can help restore some of those partnerships that we want the citizens and the police department to have when fighting crime in our community,” said Councilmember Lashay Harris.

In order to submit an anonymous tip, text the word “Rochester” to 63975. In order to download the app, you can text the word “reportit” to that same number.