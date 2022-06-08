Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included the incorrect photo of another local taekwondo business. We apologize for the error.

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of a local Taekwondo business is accused of sex abuse, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Authorities say 50-year-old Jae Lim of Sweden was arrested Tuesday and is charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lim, who owns and operates Master Lim’s Taekwondo on Brockport Spencerport Road, is alleged to have touched a juvenile in a sexual manner on more than one occasion over the course of May 2022.

Lim was arraigned in Sweden Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $15,000 cash bail, $35,000 secured appearance bond, or $50,000 partially secured surety bond. The judge also issued an order of protection for the victim.

Police ask anyone with additional information on this case to call 911.