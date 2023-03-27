ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been indicted on manslaughter charges for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on S. Goodman St. in December 2022, prosecutors announced Monday.

Master Bevel, 37, was allegedly driving down the street the evening of December 23 when he struck 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz.

Bevel fled the scene, police said, and was arrested shortly after. Police added that he cooperated with the investigation.

Santa-Cruz had been walking his dog that evening and was crossing the intersection of Park Ave. and S. Goodman St. when he was hit, according to police. He was rushed to URMC where he was pronounced dead. His dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bevel was indicted on manslaughter in the second degree, as well as leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

Santa-Cruz was an adult social worker known for his far-reaching community work. He was employed at the Cameroon Community Ministries, a non-profit dedicated to serving the Lyell-Otis area.

The organization has plans to donate the non-profit’s Peace Garden in his honor this spring.