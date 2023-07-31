ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and a woman are hospitalized after getting shot overnight into Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Norton Street for the report of a man shot. During the investigation, they learned that two individuals were taken to Rochester General Hospital for gunshot wounds.

RPD said a 33-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken by a private vehicle to RGH for gunshot wounds. The woman was shot in her upper body and the man was shot in his lower body. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that the two were shot in the area of Portland Ave. and Norton St. RPD is still investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to call 911.