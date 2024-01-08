ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New developments in the case of a rape that occurred at a corner store on Central Park have been revealed.

Shadad Alghaithy, one of the defendants in the case, will be sentenced to 17 years in prison. It was revealed Algaithy pleaded guilty to rape and weapons charges. He will return to court next month.

Investigators said that a minor went into the store and was sexually assaulted by two employees. It was alleged that Alghaithy and James Hampton locked her in the store before she was raped.

Alghaithy and Hampton were initially charged with first-degree rape, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of cannabis, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful imprisonment.

Alghaithy will be sentenced in February and the case against Hampton is still pending.