Closings
Man who threatening congresswoman to be sentenced

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Addison man who pleaded guilty to threatening to assault and murder a U.S. Congresswoman is due to be sentenced on Friday.

MORE: Prosecutors: man accused of threatening congresswoman had illegal guns in his home

55-year-old Patrick Carlineo pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a fire arm. In March of last year, he called the offices of Congresswoman Iham Omar, making threats to one of her staff members.

In November, Congresswoman Omar requested the judge show compassion when sentencing him. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

