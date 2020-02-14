Man who threatening congresswoman to be sentenced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Addison man who pleaded guilty to threatening to assault and murder a U.S. Congresswoman is due to be sentenced on Friday.

55-year-old Patrick Carlineo pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a fire arm. In March of last year, he called the offices of Congresswoman Iham Omar, making threats to one of her staff members.

In November, Congresswoman Omar requested the judge show compassion when sentencing him. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.