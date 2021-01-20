Man who shot RPD officer in December indicted on several charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Hunter, 54, of Rochester has been indicted on several charges after he shot a Rochester police officer last month.

Officer Bryan Sheridan, a 14-year veteran of the department, responded to 385 Hague Street for the report of a male outside the house with a gun who was trying to kick in the door. He was assisted by 13-year veteran of the department Officer Daniel Watson.

“As the officers began to approach the residence, the suspect opened the door of the enclosed porch and immediately began firing a handgun at the officers,” a release from the RPD reads.

Sheridan was shot twice — once in the “head/upper body” and another time in the area of his waist/gun belt. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Shortly after the incident officers found Hunter in the backyard of a house on Marlow Street, hiding under debris. He was hospitalized for treatment of a K-9 bite and a broken leg that he incurred while jumping over fences in attempt to avoid capture.

Officers found a handgun and other evidence in the area.

According to RPD, someone had forcibly entered and stolen property from the same Hague Street property. No one was home at the time.

Multiple search warrants were executed including one at Hunter’s home where police found the stolen property from the Hague Street home and “evidence indicative of weapons possession.”

Hunter was indicted Wednesday on the following charges:

Attempt to Commit the Crime of Aggravated Murder

Burglary in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (x2)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree

Hunter is a four-time convicted violent felon on Lifetime Parole.

