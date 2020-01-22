Man who shot RPD officer in 2009 facing more charges, still free from custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man convicted of shooting a Rochester police officer in 2009 pleaded not guilty to new criminal charges Wednesday, but remains free from custody.

Tyquan Rivera, 25, was facing two counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance after being arrested in December. According to court paperwork, Rivera sold Fentanyl in 60 envelopes to two undercover officers in two separate sales.

At Wednesday’s court appearance, it was announced that Rivera was facing an additional charge of conspiracy in the fourth degree, to which Rivera pleaded not guilty.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 1.

When Rivera was originally arraigned on drug charges stemming from the December arrest, he was released from custody. Assistant District Attorney Matt Schwartz said Rivera’s release earlier this month was the result of the newly-enacted bail reform laws in New York state.

Upon being released from custody, Rivera was forced to surrender his passport and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. At Wednesday’s court hearing, Monroe County Court Judge Judith Sinclair granted Rivera the right to get his driver’s license back so he can conduct financial business, but he will still be forced to wear the ankle monitor.

Rivera’s defense attorney, Robert Napier, said Rivera is not a violent person and the bail reform law is working exactly as it was designed to.

Rivera, who was only 14 when he shot officer Anthony DiPonzio in the back of the head, was sentenced to a maximum of ten years in prison and was previously denied parole three separate times before being released earlier this year.

“Our hands are certainly tied. This is someone who’s previously been convicted of shooting a police officer, who has a prior violent felony conviction on his record, who is currently facing allegations of selling Fentanyl to an undercover police officer, who faces a minimum of six years and a maximum of 15 years if he’s convicted of these new drug charges,” Schwartz said earlier this month. “And it’s rather disturbing that someone in that situation is automatically released by virtue of this new law.”

