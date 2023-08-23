ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the fatal shooting of a teenager will be sentenced Wednesday.

On November 2, 2021, police said that 15-year-old Ja’Mere Wade was shot while walking back to his car from a “drug house” on Peckham Street. He was driven to Rochester General Hospital where he was rushed into surgery. He did not survive.

In June of 2022, Jailyn Johnson was identified as the suspect in Wade’s death and was arrested. During the arrest, officers said they found an illegal weapon in his home.

Johnson was initially charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and the latter weapon charge.

His sentencing will be on Wednesday, and it is expected that he will sentenced to 25 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.