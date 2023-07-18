ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson charges made a claim in court Tuesday morning that delayed his sentencing.

Back in June 2022, 35-year-old Maribel Rivera-Diaz was found stabbed to death inside her car on Suntru Street. Police said that Juan Rivera, her estranged husband, was identified as a suspect in her death.

Rivera was later found inside his parent’s home on McNaughton Street. Officers said that he then set fire to the house, which killed several animals. He was arrested and hospitalized after attempting to run from the scene. He pleaded guilty in May 2023.

In court Tuesday morning, Rivera was asked by the judge if he had anything to say. Rivera responded by claiming the police started the fire inside the house.

In response, the judge gave the prosecution and the defense another day to figure the plea deal out. Rivera is due back in court Wednesday morning.