ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a fatal shooting on Hudson Avenue back in May 2022 will be sentenced on Thursday.

On May 29, 2022, 42-year-old Orlando Santiago was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Timothy Thomas drove up to the car and fired several gunshots at Santiago, killing him. He was arrested in June 2022.

Police added that Santiago shot Thomas’ brother Bradley back in January 2019 at an apartment complex. A grand jury ruled that Santiago was justified in shooting him.

The sentencing for Thomas is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.