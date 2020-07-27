Man who pleaded guilty in death of 86-year-old aunt in Irondequoit sentenced

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who pleaded guilty in the death of his 86-year-old aunt was sentenced Monday.

Frederick Bohn was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Bohn pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in February in connection to the 2019 death of Ingeborg Morley in Irondequoit.

People who knew the victim were in the courtroom for Monday’s sentencing, and the judge Thomas Moran had to tell Bohn to be quiet while the prosecution read his personal history and described the crime.

Morley was found unresponsive in her Irondequoit home after a welfare check in March of last year. She later died at a hospital.

“Ingeborg Morley was a kind, well-respected member of this community and her death is a huge loss,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley in a statement back in February. “This was a horrendous death by the hands of a person that Ingeborg loved. This plea would not have been possible without the quick investigation of the Irondequoit Police Department. Frederick Bohn will spend the next two decades thinking about his actions that resulted in his Aunt’s death.”

Court documents show she suffered blunt force trauma and suffocation.

Bohn was arrested in April 2019.

